Borqs Technologies (BRQS) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.15

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Borqs Technologies worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

