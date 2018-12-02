Box Inc (BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 457.76% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $155.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $286,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,126.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $370,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,892,760.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,330. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,056. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.42.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

