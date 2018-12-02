BP (BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 575 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.57 ($8.28).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Thursday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £311.46 ($406.98). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $93,273.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

