BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BPMP. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.11.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.87 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.40% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 557.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,447,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,064,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.