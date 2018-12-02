Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $66,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/brant-point-investment-management-llc-has-4-65-million-holdings-in-zions-bancorp-zion.html.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.