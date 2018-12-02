Brant Point Investment Management LLC Invests $5.73 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stock

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 181,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,049,000 after buying an additional 116,655 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,547,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

