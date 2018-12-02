Brant Point Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Total System Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total System Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Total System Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Total System Services by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Total System Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

