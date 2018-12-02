Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 81,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

