Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in CGI (GIB)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of CGI by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. CGI has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

