Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.28 Million Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2,675.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

