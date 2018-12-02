Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 194.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.71. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Couri sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,412.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Oliver bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $34,924.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,197.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,119 shares of company stock worth $20,643,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

