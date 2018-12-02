Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $69.19 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

