Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 228.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,746 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

HPR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy L. Schindler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

