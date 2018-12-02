Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report sales of $244.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $907.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $909.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.01 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 116,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,250. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,515,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,814,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,026,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

