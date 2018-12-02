Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $722,630.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,438,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 44.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

