Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.86 Million

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce sales of $184.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Medpace reported sales of $112.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $697.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.47 million to $700.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $797.65 million, with estimates ranging from $782.70 million to $808.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,255,030.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,534,024.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 114,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $6,819,641.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,868,282.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,559 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 592.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $61.91 on Friday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

