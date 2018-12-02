Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,795. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 109,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

