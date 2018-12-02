Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 88.66% and a net margin of 7.56%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 1,008,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.23. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

In other news, CFO Haresh Shah purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Johnson purchased 29,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,393.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,393.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,862 shares of company stock worth $522,897. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,039,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Welbilt by 6.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,395,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,819 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Welbilt by 56.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

