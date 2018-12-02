Brokerages Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,662 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in USA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,588,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

