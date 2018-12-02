Brokerages Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,662 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in USA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,588,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply