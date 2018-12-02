Brokerages Set $10.60 Target Price for Renren Inc (RENN)

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Renren an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renren by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 85,989 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Renren by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 243,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 216,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renren by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renren by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RENN remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Friday. 57,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,433. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Renren has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.94%.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

