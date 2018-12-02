Brokerages Set Avnet (AVT) Price Target at $50.67

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.