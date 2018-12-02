Brokerages Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Price Target at $339.17

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $208,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $274.46. 157,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,701. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $231.00 and a 1-year high of $345.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.