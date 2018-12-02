Brokerages Set BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Target Price at $3.00

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,357,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.27% of BIOLINERX LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLRX stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

