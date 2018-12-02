Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) PT at $10.38

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 88.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 153,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 99,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 745,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

