Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 175.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 112.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $188,000.

NLSN stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

