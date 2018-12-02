Brokerages Set Snap Inc (SNAP) PT at $11.19

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

In other Snap news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,619 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $80,070.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,146.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,656 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $626,951.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,767,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,650,187 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,654.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 607,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 549,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,359,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,668,672. Snap has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.49.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative net margin of 131.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

