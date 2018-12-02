Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) PT at $45.12

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 1,991,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,600. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,296,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,825,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

