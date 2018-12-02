Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Target Price at $45.57

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 206,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.