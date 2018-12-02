Brokerages Set WestRock Co (WRK) PT at $62.40

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on WestRock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. 2,622,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WestRock has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 97,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

