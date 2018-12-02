Brokers Set Expectations for EVINE Live Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of EVINE Live in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EVINE Live’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

EVLV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.23. EVINE Live has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.43 million. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVINE Live in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EVINE Live by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 76,711 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in EVINE Live by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in EVINE Live by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVINE Live by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

