Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Star Group LP (SGU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,668 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGU opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Star Group LP has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $513.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

