Brown Advisory Inc. Has $18.86 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after buying an additional 1,844,032 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $16,939,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 96.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 174,755 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,062,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBK stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

