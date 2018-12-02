Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $174.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

BURL stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $103.98 and a 12 month high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $435,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,474.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $3,365,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,349,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,120. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

