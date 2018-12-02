BuzzCoin (BUZZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $475.00

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, BuzzCoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BuzzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. BuzzCoin has a market cap of $495,261.00 and $475.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000146 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,982,533,832 coins. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuzzCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BuzzCoin Coin Trading

BuzzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

