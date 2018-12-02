Cable One Inc (CABO) Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.36% of Cable One worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6,904.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $899.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $597.40 and a 12-month high of $924.31. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 29.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $3,897,869.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,789,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah J. Kissire purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $863.24 per share, for a total transaction of $86,324.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,289.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 570 shares of company stock worth $495,116 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $860.00 price target on shares of Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $868.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $845.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

