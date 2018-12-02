Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $578,601.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCMP stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Buckingham Research began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. It provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

