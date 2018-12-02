Callon Petroleum (CPE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $16.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.32.

NYSE:CPE opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 144,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

