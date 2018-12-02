Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,960 CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,766,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,960 CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-buys-shares-of-6960-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.