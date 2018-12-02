Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $326,000 in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 380,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,925 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $3,337,375.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,221 shares of company stock worth $7,403,146. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.76.

PCRX stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

