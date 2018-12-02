Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NYSE:DY opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-reduces-stake-in-dycom-industries-inc-dy.html.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.