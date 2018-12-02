Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 38,260 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $688,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $306,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Murphy USA by 564.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 33.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

