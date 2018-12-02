Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 246,286 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246,286 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.4% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $91.94 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

