Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 358,900 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $179,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $288.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 230,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $22,061,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,906,591.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,637,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,869,996 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

