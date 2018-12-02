Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $454.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.58. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $51,331.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 123,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.