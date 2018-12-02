Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Position Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,066,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 284,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

COF opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/capital-one-financial-corp-cof-position-trimmed-by-hm-payson-co.html.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.