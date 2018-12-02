Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $184,138.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.02412529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00127495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.09484745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,289,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

