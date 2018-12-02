Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,016 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $26,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

