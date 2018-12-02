Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

CAH stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

