Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,275 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.44% of Tenneco worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE:TEN opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tenneco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-raises-holdings-in-tenneco-inc-ten.html.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.