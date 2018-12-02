Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $232,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $279,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV opened at $32.06 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

